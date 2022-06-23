Left Menu

Ladakh reports 6 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:21 IST
Ladakh reports 6 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image
Ladakh reported six fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the Union territory to 28,334, while six more patients were discharged from hospitals, officials said.

All the new cases were detected in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh – 168 in Leh, and 60 in Kargil.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 32 in Ladakh -- 31 in Leh and one in Kargil.

The total number of recoveries stands at 28,074, they said.

