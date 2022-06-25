Left Menu

UK body to recommend 4-5% pay rise for 1.5 mln health workers - Guardian

Average pay excluding bonuses in the public sector in the three months to April was up by an annual 1.8%, compared with 4.8% in the private sector, official figures show. The Guardian said the National Health Service Pay Review Body - a panel that makes annual pay recommendations to the government - would recommend an increase of "somewhere between 4% and 5%".

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 16:12 IST
UK body to recommend 4-5% pay rise for 1.5 mln health workers - Guardian
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British public-sector health workers should receive an annual pay rise of 4-5% this year, a government advisory body plans to recommend, according to a report in the Guardian newspaper on Saturday. Surging consumer price inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, means workers are pushing for bigger than normal pay rises, and there have been widespread strikes in Britain's privately operated rail industry over the past week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said pay restraint in the public sector is needed to save money and reduce the risk of a longer-term inflationary spiral. Average pay excluding bonuses in the public sector in the three months to April was up by an annual 1.8%, compared with 4.8% in the private sector, official figures show.

The Guardian said the National Health Service Pay Review Body - a panel that makes annual pay recommendations to the government - would recommend an increase of "somewhere between 4% and 5%". The body, which normally makes its annual recommendation in July, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Last year it proposed a 3% pay rise, which the government accepted.

It recommendations cover most staff other than doctors, dentists and senior managers in Britain's National Health Service, totaling almost 1.5 million workers. In a submission to the review body in February, the health ministry said it had a fixed budget to last until 2025, and that there were "stark trade-offs between pay and other NHS spending" such as staffing levels and medical equipment.

($1 = 0.8155 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022