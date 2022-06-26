Technical glitch hits compiling of COVID-19 data base for 2nd day

A technical glitch hit the COVID-19 data compilation for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Karnataka, resulting in lesser number of positive cases being reported in the novel coronavirus bulletin.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department showed 133 cases and zero fatality though the cases have been surging in Karnataka as on June 23, the State reported 858 cases and one death.

“In view of technical issues with data flow with data base, lesser number of COVID positive has been reported in today's bulletin,” the department said.

“As and when the full data is ported, the same shall be reconciled and reported in the following day's bulletin,” it added.

On Saturday, the department reported less COVID numbers due to the glitch.

However, the State did 32,575 tests, including 25,460 RT-PCR tests. As many as 8,081 inoculations were administered today.

