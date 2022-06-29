Left Menu

Norway recommends booster COVID shot to those aged 75 and older

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:46 IST
Norway recommends a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who are 75 years and older in response to a rising number of cases, the government said on Wedneday.

Local municipalities should also plan to be able to offer a booster jab, which for most people would mean a fourth shot, to citizens from 65 years and up and to people with an underlying disease, from Sept, 1, it added.

