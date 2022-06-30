Left Menu

Pfizer signs $3.2 bln deal with U.S. government for COVID vaccine doses

COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Pfizer, have been developing vaccines to target the Omicron variant that became dominant last winter, driving a massive surge in infections. The deal's average price per dose is over $30, a more than 50% increase from the $19.50 per dose the U.S. government paid in its initial contract with Pfizer.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 02:56 IST
Pfizer signs $3.2 bln deal with U.S. government for COVID vaccine doses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Wednesday they had signed a $3.2 billion deal with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for delivery as soon as late summer this year.

The deal also includes an Omicron-adapted vaccine, pending regulatory clearance, according to Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Pfizer, have been developing vaccines to target the Omicron variant that became dominant last winter, driving a massive surge in infections.

The deal's average price per dose is over $30, a more than 50% increase from the $19.50 per dose the U.S. government paid in its initial contract with Pfizer. Some of the adult doses included in the contract will be in single dose vials, which are more expensive to manufacture, but reduce wastage of unused shots from open vials.

"As the virus evolves, this new agreement will help ensure people across the country have access to vaccines that may provide protection against current and future variants," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said. Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended a change in the design of COVID-19 booster shots this fall in order to combat more recently circulating variants of the coronavirus.

The U.S. government also has the option to purchase up to 195 million additional doses, bringing the total number of potential doses to 300 million, the companies said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

