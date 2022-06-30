Ladakh reports 22 fresh Covid infections, active cases go up to 78

Ladakh reported 22 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the over tally to 28,411, while 11 patients recovered from the disease, officials said Thursday.

All positive cases were reported from Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 78 in Ladakh-- 77 in Leh and one in Kargil.

Eleven people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,105.

As many as 1,687 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 729 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltse, 263 were screened at Upshi check post on highway, they added.

