FACTBOX- Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceeded 5,320.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 12 cases as of June 29.

* SINGAPORE reported the first case on June 22. * SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 20 cases as of June 24. * BELGIUM had detected 117 cases by June 28.

* BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30. * CROATIA reported its first case on June 23.

* the CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed eight cases as of June 30. * DENMARK had confirmed 20 cases by June 30.

* ESTONIA confirmed its first case on June 28. * FINLAND had confirmed four cases as of June 21.

* FRANCE had confirmed 498 cases by June 30. * GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 1,054 cases by July 1. * GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* GREECE had confirmed seven cases by June 30. * HUNGARY had confirmed 19 cases by June 30.

* ICELAND had reported four cases as of June 29. * IRELAND had confirmed 39 cases as of June 30.

* ITALY had detected 192 cases as of July 1. * LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3, a second on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed three cases as of June 24. * MALTA had confirmed two cases as of June 17.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 257 cases as of June 27. * NORWAY had reported four cases by June 16.

* POLAND had reported 12 cases by June 15. * PORTUGAL confirmed 11 new cases on June 30, bringing its total to 402.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 11 cases as of June 29. * SERBIA reported the first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported nine cases as of June 28. * SPAIN had confirmed 800 cases by June 27.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 28 cases by June 30. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed 83 cases as of June 30.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 1,076 confirmed cases as of June 23, including 1,035 in England, 27 in Scotland, five in Northern Ireland, and nine in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 42 cases as of June 30. * LEBANON announced the first case on June 20.

* MOROCCO reported the first case on June 2. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its second case on June 28.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15. * TURKEY reported the first case on June 30.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed six cases as of June 30.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 36 cases as of June 29. * CANADA had confirmed 290 infections as of June 29.

* CHILE had reported six cases as of June 24. * COLOMBIA reported three cases on June 24.

* MEXICO had confirmed seven cases as of June 28 and suspects two more. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 396 cases in 27 states and the District of Colombia by June 30.

* PERU confirmed the first case on June 27. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

