Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Saturday

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:00 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Saturday
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

11-Coco Gauff (United States) v 20-Amanda Anisimova (United States) 4-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 25-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

27-Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) COURT ONE (1200)

19-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v Liam Broady (Britain) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Alize Cornet (France)

Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022