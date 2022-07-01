Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Saturday
Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
11-Coco Gauff (United States) v 20-Amanda Anisimova (United States) 4-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 25-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
27-Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) COURT ONE (1200)
19-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v Liam Broady (Britain) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Alize Cornet (France)
Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
