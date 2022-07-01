Left Menu

Average daily new COVID infections in France rise to nearly 100,000

The number of average new COVID deaths has been stable at around 40 per day for about three weeks. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne this week encouraged social distancing and asked citizens to start wearing masks again in confined spaces, especially on public transport, but did not speak of making mask wearing mandatory again.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:58 IST
Average daily new COVID infections in France rise to nearly 100,000
  • Country:
  • France

France reported more than 125,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, pushing the seven-day moving average of new infections to 99,316, the highest level since April 19. After falling from a high of over 140,000 a day at the start of April, average daily new infections fell below 18,000 a day end May.

But with mask wearing no longer mandatory in most places except in hospitals and a sharp increase in international travel, the trend turned again in June and authorities have said France is now in a seventh wave of the epidemic. The number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by 29 to 960 on Friday, but remained well below levels of over 3,000 seen at the start of the year. The number of average new COVID deaths has been stable at around 40 per day for about three weeks.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne this week encouraged social distancing and asked citizens to start wearing masks again in confined spaces, especially on public transport, but did not speak of making mask wearing mandatory again. Masks were mandatory on public transport until mid May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
2
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO2 from air; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years and more

Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022