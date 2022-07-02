Left Menu

Delhi reports 678 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Recording a slight decrease, Delhi reported 678 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 23:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Recording a slight decrease, Delhi reported 678 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Saturday. Delhi reported 813 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent.

The active cases stand in the city at 3,410 with a daily positivity rate of 3.98 per cent. As many as 969 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,06,689.

The bulletin said that 3,91,00,864 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 17,037 persons were tested against the disease in the last 24 hours. Two patients succumbed to the virus, with this the death toll in the capital at 26,266.

Delhi administered 14,433 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 868 beneficiaries got their first dose while 2,328 people received their second dose of the vaccine. The bulletin said 11,237 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 16,36,803.

India logged 17,092 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 1,09,568.

The weekly positivity rate is 3.56 per cent. According to the Ministry, 29 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll rose to 5,25,168. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

