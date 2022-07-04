Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-07-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 14:13 IST
Ladakh reports 49 new Covid cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh has reported 49 fresh cases of coronavirus, thereby increasing the COVID-19 tally to 28,513, while 10 patients were discharged from the hospital, officials said.

It is this year's highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in the union territory, they said. All positive cases were recorded in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 150 in Ladakh-- all in Leh.

A total of 589 sample reports were tested in Ladakh.

The people were discharged from hospitals in Leh, Ladakh after recovering from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,138, the officials said.

As many as 2,375 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 962 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltse, and 261 were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

