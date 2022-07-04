133 more test Covid positive in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the hill state maintained an upward trend in the number of people testing positive for the disease.

The fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,86,547, an official said.

The active COVID-19 cases rose to 676, he added.

On the bright side, 129 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said, adding the number of recoveries has reached 2,81,730.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,122 as no new related fatality was reported in the state on Monday.

