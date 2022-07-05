Left Menu

Sanjay Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:57 IST
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was asymptomatic.

Gupta, best known for gangster dramas "Kaante" and "Shootout at Lokhandwala", shared his diagnosis on Twitter.

"Tested positive for Covid. Bedroom bound for the next few days. Feeling fine. No symptoms. Books n chai for the company (sic)," the writer-director wrote.

In a reply to one of his friends, Gupta (55) tweeted he had taken the booster shot for COVID-19 last month.

On the work front, the director has the third installment of the ''Shootout'' franchise and his home production ''Visfot'', starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, in the pipeline.

India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,31,650, while the active cases increased to 1,14,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

