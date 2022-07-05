214 more test covid positive in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 214 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infections to 2,86,761 since its outbreak in the state, an official said.

The virus has claimed 4,122 lives in the state so far.

The number of active cases rose to 786 on Tuesday, the official said. Meanwhile, 104 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said, adding the number of recoveries has reached 2,81,834.

