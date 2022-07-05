Left Menu

214 more test covid positive in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 214 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infections to 2,86,761 since its outbreak in the state, an official said.

The virus has claimed 4,122 lives in the state so far.

The number of active cases rose to 786 on Tuesday, the official said. Meanwhile, 104 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said, adding the number of recoveries has reached 2,81,834.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

