Left Menu

Panama reports country's first monkeypox case

Tests confirmed the patient was infected with the "least serious" strain of monkeypox, which is less lethal, according to the director of the Gorgas Memorial Laboratory, Juan Pascale. More than 50 countries around the world where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as total recorded cases exceeded 5,820 cases Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:06 IST
Panama reports country's first monkeypox case
Representative image Image Credit: Pixino
  • Country:
  • Panama

Panama registered its first case of monkeypox in a resident who was infected after being in contact with tourists from Europe, Panama's health ministry said Tuesday.

"Yesterday in the afternoon, the first case of monkeypox in our country was confirmed," Health Minister Luis Sucre said during a press conference, adding the patient "is completely stable" and the "case is properly controlled." The patient, whose nationality and sex were not revealed, was isolating at home after being notified of a possible monkeypox infection, Sucre said. The person was later transferred to a medical facility.

Three lesions typical of monkeypox were found on the patient's body, though the person is "practically asymptomatic," authorities said. Tests confirmed the patient was infected with the "least serious" strain of monkeypox, which is less lethal, according to the director of the Gorgas Memorial Laboratory, Juan Pascale.

More than 50 countries around the world where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as total recorded cases exceeded 5,820 cases Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022