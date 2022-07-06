Left Menu

144 more test positive for Covid in Himachal, active cases now 822

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the hill state continued the upward trend in the number of people testing positive for the disease.

The fresh cases pushed the state's overall infection count to 2,86,905, an official said.

The death toll from the pandemic, however, remained unchanged at 4,122 as no new fatality was reported. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 822 on Wednesday from 786 the day before, he added.

On the bright side, 108 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said, adding the number of recoveries has thus reached 2,81,942. PTI DJI TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

