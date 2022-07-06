Singapore confirms first local case of monkeypox infection

Singapore has confirmed its first local case of monkeypox, the health ministry said late on Wednesday. The patient is a 45-year-old male Malaysian national who resides in Singapore. He tested positive on Wednesday.

His condition is stable and he is currently in a ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore, the ministry said.

