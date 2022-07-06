Left Menu

Singapore confirms first local case of monkeypox infection

Singapore has confirmed its first local case of monkeypox, the health ministry said late on Wednesday. The patient is a 45-year-old male Malaysian national who resides in Singapore. He tested positive on Wednesday. His condition is stable and he is currently in a ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore, the ministry said.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:12 IST
His condition is stable and he is currently in a ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

