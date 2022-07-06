U.S. FDA allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID pill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to eligible patients.
The agency said patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 should bring their health records for the pharmacists to review for kidney and liver problems, and a list of medicines they are currently taking. (https://bit.ly/3Ii4dK6)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Advertisement