U.S. FDA allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID pill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to eligible patients.

The agency said patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 should bring their health records for the pharmacists to review for kidney and liver problems, and a list of medicines they are currently taking. (https://bit.ly/3Ii4dK6)

