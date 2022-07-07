Left Menu

Two die of diarrhoea in Maharashtra's Melghat, 40 villagers hospitalized

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:37 IST
Two persons, one of them a woman, died due to diarrhoea on Thursday, while 30 to 40 villagers suffering from the water-borne disease were hospitalized in the Melghat region of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said.

Medical officer of Katkumbh PHC (Prime Health Centre) Dr Ankit Rathor said diarrhoea outbreak in Pachdongri village of the region was due to local residents drinking unclean water from streams and borewells and the disease has now spread to an adjoining village named Koylari.

He told PTI over the phone that two residents of Pachdongri under Chikhaldara taluka in Melghat -- a 23-year-old woman and a man aged 27 -- developed diarrhoea symptoms on Wednesday and died on Thursday.

Rathor said 30 to 40 residents of the village suffering from the disease were admitted to a rural hospital in Churni and their condition was stable.

He said teams have been sent to Koylari and Pachdongri to undertake drinking water chlorination work and to conduct a survey.

In the past, Melghat, a tribal-dominated region in eastern Maharashtra, had been in news for reporting a large number of child malnutrition cases. PTI CLS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

