Left Menu

WHO and I-DAIR partner to advance use of digital revolution for public health

The partnership will focus on achieving these common goals through a multi-faceted approach focusing on promoting scientific cross-domain/cross-border collaboration and implementing innovative digital health long-term solutions, consistent with WHO recommendations and interoperability standards.

WHO | Geneva | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:27 IST
WHO and I-DAIR partner to advance use of digital revolution for public health
The joint activities include inter alia the promotion and the development of new norms and guidelines for the governance of health data as a public good, the building of evidence cases for thoughtful investments in digital health globally, and the strengthening of stakeholders’ capacities - for instance via the common elaboration of the WHO digital health competency framework. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrTedros)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Digital Health and AI Research Collaborative (I-DAIR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining their joint efforts to advance the use of digital technologies for personal and public health globally.

Through this agreement, WHO and I-DAIR will work together to harness the digital revolution towards urgent health challenges, while emphasizing equity and greater participation from Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC) in the research and development and governance of the digital health and AI space, with particular focus on the inclusion of young researchers and entrepreneurs.

The partnership will focus on achieving these common goals through a multi-faceted approach focusing on promoting scientific cross-domain/cross-border collaboration and implementing innovative digital health long-term solutions, consistent with WHO recommendations and interoperability standards.

The joint activities include inter alia the promotion and the development of new norms and guidelines for the governance of health data as a public good, the building of evidence cases for thoughtful investments in digital health globally, and the strengthening of stakeholders' capacities - for instance via the common elaboration of the WHO digital health competency framework.

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022