Himachal Pradesh reports 191 fresh Covid case, 1 death in a day

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh recorded 191 new COVID-19 infections on Friday pushing the state's case tally to 2,87,285, officials said.

With one person succumbing to the disease in Chamba district the death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 4,123, they said. The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 1,010 from 930 on Thursday.

As many as 110 people have recuperated from the disease taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,133.

The state had on Thursday recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

