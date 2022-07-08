Left Menu

NTAGI approves Corbevax, Covaxin for 5-12 yrs age group: Sources

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) has given a nod for the use of Biological E's Corbevax and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 5-12 years, sources informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 22:09 IST
By Shalini Bhardwaj The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) has given a nod for the use of Biological E's Corbevax and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 5-12 years, sources informed on Friday.

According to the sources, no decision on introducing these vaccines in the Covid-19 vaccination programme was taken. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) working group Covid-19 had reviewed the data of Covid-19 vaccines for the children in the age group 5-12 years in the last month.

Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to the Biological E's Corbevax for 5-12 year old and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for minors belonging to the age group of 6-12 years. The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the availability of Covid-19 vaccination for all eligible children at the earliest with "special campaigns" in schools as the government's priority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

