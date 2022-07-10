Left Menu

Sikkim logs 29 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 10-07-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 16:58 IST
Sikkim logs 29 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases, 30 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 39,430, the health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.

East Sikkim registered 13 more infections, followed by seven in West Sikkim, five in South Sikkim and four in North Sikkim.

The state now has 162 active cases, while 38,047 people have recovered from the disease, and 764 others migrated out.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 457, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has thus far tested 3,43,471 samples for COVID-19.

The daily positivity rate stood at 18 percent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022