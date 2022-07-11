Left Menu

Face mask mandate back in Tripura amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:21 IST
Face mask mandate back in Tripura amid uptick in COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has decided to reimpose the face mask mandate for people at public places in the wake of the surge in the COVID-19 cases, a senior official said on Monday.

The state registered 131 new infections since July 4, with the positivity rate swelling from 1.74 per cent to 7.12 per cent over the course of six days.

State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Deep Debbarma, told reporters on Monday, “The state-level COVID task force held a meeting during the day to review the situation, following which it was decided that masks will be mandatory for people stepping out of homes.” He said that health workers would soon kick off a mass screening drive at public places such as markets, malls, and bus stands to check the spread of the disease “After keeping a tab on the COVID-19 situation for the next one week, the task force will sit again for a meeting. If the situation takes does not change for better, the government will take stricter measures,” he said.

The administration and police have been asked ensure COVID-19 norm adherence across the state.

“As many as 131 new cases in one week is not good news for Tripura. Besides, there has been a steep jump in the positivity rate,'' he said.

Of the 131 cases, 74 people were found to have already taken two doses of anti-COVID vaccine.

“Also, 37 people who were diagnosed with the disease could not be traced as they had given incorrect contact details to the healthcare workers,” Debbarma added.

The state has logged 22 cases on Sunday, and 36 infections the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022