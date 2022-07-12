29 Covid cases in Arunachal

Twenty-nine more people were afflicted with Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, 18 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 64,712 on Tuesday, a health official said.

There are 184 active cases, including 79 in Lohit district. Five more patients recuperated, taking the recoveries to 64,232, the official said.

The toll remained at 296 as there was no new fatality, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The test positivity rate was 13.5 percent as 215 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Ten new infections were from Lohit district, five from West Kameng, four from Leparada, three from the Capital Complex Region and two each from Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley districts respectively, he said.

