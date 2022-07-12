Left Menu

Nagaland reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:15 IST
Nagaland recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, one more than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,555, a health department official said.

Two cases were detected in Kohima district while one case each was reported in Dimapur, Mokokchung and Peren districts out of the 54 samples tested in the past 24 hours, he said.

There are 34 active COVID-19 cases now and four patients – two each in Kohima and Peren – recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,264.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 762 as there were no new deaths in the last 24 hours, while 1,495 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether 4,75,330 samples have been tested in the state so far, he said.

Around 18,40,626 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday, the official said.

