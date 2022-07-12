Left Menu

U.S. CDC director: BA.5 estimated to represent 65% of circulating COVID-19 variants

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:31 IST
The fast-spreading BA.5 sub-lineage of Omicron is estimated to make up 65% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of last week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.

The BA.5 and BA.4 variants together accounted for more than 80% of circulating variants last week, with BA.4 making up 16 %, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing, adding that the seven-day average of COVID-19 hospital admissions has doubled since early May.

