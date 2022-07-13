Left Menu

Shanghai reports 50 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 12

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-07-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 05:30 IST
Shanghai reported 50 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 12, down from 54 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were five, the same as the day before, the city government said on Wednesday.

Zero new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to three cases a day before. Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 12, unchanged from a day earlier.

