Delhi: Rise in number of patients with Covid-like symptoms, say doctors

Many hospitals in Delhi are reporting a rise in number of patients suffering from Covid-like symptoms such as fever, common cold, cough, and bodyache in the last two weeks, doctors said.

Weather could also be a factor, as rains and humidity and fluctuation in temperature can contribute to some health complications, they said.

Doctors at several leading government and private medical facilities said many patients had these symptoms persistently, but they did not ''go for an RT-PCR test'' for COVID-19 detection.

''We are not seeing much rise in Covid cases being reported at present. But, many patients are coming for consultations with fever, common cold, cough, loose motion, bodyache or other symptoms in the last two weeks. Some are showing one of these symptoms while others have a mix of these symptoms,'' said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospital.

''There is a rise in cases of such patients, but not a very significant rise. People these days are largely not opting to go for an RT-PCR test despite having multiple Covid-like symptoms. We recommend such patients to go for a test,'' he said.

Delhi on Tuesday had recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent, while one person died due to the viral infection.

Many doctors in government hospitals also said they were getting patients with flu-like symptoms, mostly common cold and cough.

''But, majority do not wish to go for a Covid test. There is huge reluctance to do it now. Weather also could be a factor, as rains and humidity and fluctuation in temperature can contribute to some health complications. But, these are mild symptoms,'' said a senior doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH).

RGSSH is one of the biggest Delhi government-run hospitals and was a major Covid facility at the peak of the pandemic.

Apollo Hospital's Dr Chatterjee said most of these patients who exhibited such symptoms got better in three to five days. ''For bodyache or backache, we prescribe paracetamol, and treatment is largely symptomatic. Only if the symptoms last beyond five days, we recommend antibiotics, but each patient's treatment may differ anyway,'' he added.

