Two J-K doctors suspended following protest over patient's death

Amid a protest over a woman's death at a sub-district hospital, the administration here suspended two doctors for "unauthorized absence" during duty hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

Block Medical Officer Dr. Mohd Anwar and Medical Officer (National Health Mission) Dr Ishtiaq Malik of Surankote sub-district hospital were placed under suspension on the recommendations of Poonch Deputy Commissioner Inderjeet, they said.

Nelofar of Surankote's Pamrote village died at the hospital on July 10, triggering a protest by her relatives who claimed doctors were not available.

The deputy commissioner visited the protesters and assured them of stern action.

''Pending inquiry into the matter, the sanction is hereby accorded to the suspension of the BMO and the MO for remaining unauthorisedly absent from duties on July 10, 2022,'' the officials said, quoting an order issued by the health and medical education department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)