COVID-19 precaution dose: Karnataka govt to conduct workplace, door-to-door vaccinations

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 11:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government has prepared district-wise micro plans for conducting workplace vaccinations along with a door-to-door inoculation drive to implement the 75-day COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav.

All citizens above 18 years of age who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose can avail of the precaution dose, beginning on Friday and till September 30, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

''The government is ready with a plan to vaccinate 4.34 crore eligible beneficiaries in the next 75 days in 8,000 Government COVID Vaccination Centres across the state,'' the minister said.

As of now, the state has a stock of 8.84 lakh doses of Covishield and 31.55 lakh doses of Covaxin, he said.

District-wise micro plans have been prepared for conducting workplace (IT companies, industries, government offices, etc.) vaccinations along with a door-to-door vaccination drive and 'Lasika melas' on Wednesday.

He urged all eligible citizens to get their precautionary dose and join hands for a Covid-free India.

In this campaign, all the beneficiaries are eligible to avail of precautionaryion doses free of cost at all government COVID vaccination centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

