Thane records 147 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 147 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,32,413, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 1,354 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,919, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,18,986, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

