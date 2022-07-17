Thane records 147 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 147 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,32,413, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 1,354 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,919, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,18,986, the official added.

