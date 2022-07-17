Left Menu

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to Delhiites to get the COVID-19 precaution doses saying only around 10 per cent people have done so far in the city.He also appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine.The chief minister said the government will also set up camps in schools for vaccination of children.

Covid: Kejriwal urges Delhiites to have precaution doses
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to Delhiites to get the COVID-19 precaution doses saying only around 10 per cent people have done so far in the city.

He also appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine.

The chief minister said the government will also set up camps in schools for vaccination of children. The school authorities may contact the local district administration officials for the purpose, he said.

So, far 3.5 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in Delhi. The number of those who have got the precaution dose is 18.5 lakh.

A total of 1.81 crore have been given first dose and 1.53 crore have received both doses, he said.

He said Delhi has capacity to administer one lakh doses everyday.

The chief minister also appealed people who have not received their second dose to do so at the earliest. The senior citizen, health workers and frontline workers also need to get precaution doses, he stressed.

