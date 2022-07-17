TN logs 2,316 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

A total of 2,316 fresh Covid-19 infections was recorded in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, and they included a returnee from Maharashtra.

The new cases pushed the caseload to 35,17,777 so far. The death toll increased to 38,030 with one more fatality, the Health Department said.

The number of those who recuperated from the virus grew to 34,62,662 with 2,458 people getting recovered in the last 24 hours, leaving 17,085 active cases, a bulletin said.

Four districts reported most of the new cases with Chennai seeing 596, Chengalpattu 354, Coimbatore 164, Tiruvallur 114 while the rest were spread across other districts.

The State capital logged 5,823 active infections and 7,76,311 overall.

A total of 34,135 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests done to 6,76,88,939 till date, the bulletin said.

