China's Shenzhen reports 19 new local COVID cases on July 19 vs 8 a day earlier

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from eight a day earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday's local infections, 14 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while five were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission said.

Out of those 19 individuals, six were already isolated for medical observation, while the rest were found during varied testing procedures.

