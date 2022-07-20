Left Menu

Shanghai extends COVID testing order for residents to end August

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:30 IST
Shanghai extends COVID testing order for residents to end August
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Residents in China's commercial hub Shanghai must take a nucleic acid COVID-19 test at least once a week until the end of August, a local official said on Wednesday.

That extended the current order which required such tests until the end of July.

Shanghai emerged from a two-month lockdown in June but has registered dozens of new cases every day for the past few weeks. It has launched testing drives in most of its districts, on top of the weekly requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022