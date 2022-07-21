Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection

Thailand's health ministry on Thursday confirmed the country's first monkeypox infection in a 27-year-old Nigerian national in the southern island of Phuket.

The man, who had a history of travelling from Nigeria, said he had been ill for about a week, according to senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)