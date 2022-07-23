Assam to set up National Centre for Disease Control unit
The Assam government will set up a National Centre for Disease Control unit at Rani in Kamrup Metropolitan district, state Minister Keshab Mahanta has said. Mahanta selected the land, adjoining the community health centre at Rani in West Guwahati, for the purpose on Friday.
- Country:
- India
The Assam government will set up a National Centre for Disease Control unit at Rani in Kamrup Metropolitan district, state Minister Keshab Mahanta has said. Mahanta selected the land, adjoining the community health centre at Rani in West Guwahati, for the purpose on Friday. During his visit to the site, he directed the officials to expedite the necessary formalities so that the process of setting up the centre can begin soon.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has selected Assam along with four other states for setting up NCDC centres under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Besides Guwahati, the other places are Dehradun, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.
NCDC centres focus on the research, treatment, and control of infectious diseases, such as Japanese Encephalitis, Malaria, and COVID.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British navy says it seized smuggled Iranian missiles
British navy says it seized smuggled Iranian missiles
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by the protestors.
East West Metro: Sealdah station to be inaugurated on Monday; Smriti Irani invited
Smriti Irani to chair conference on WCD schemes in Patna