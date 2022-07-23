Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 511 COVID-19 cases, one death

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 511 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, a health department official said.The positivity rate or cases detected per 100 tests stood at 4.48 per cent.The caseload in the state rose to 11,62,392, while the death toll increased to 14,056.The recovery count stood at 11,44,506 after 458 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 3,830 active cases.Raipur district reported 79 cases, followed by 73 in Durg, 69 in Rajnandgaon, 30 in Balodabazar, 24 in Korba, 23 in Bilaspur, 22 in Surguja and 18 in Bastar, among other districts.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-07-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 22:43 IST
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,62,392, new cases 511, death toll 14,056, recovered 11,44,506, active cases 3,830, new tests 11,398, total tests 1,81,68,446. PTI COR KRK KRK

