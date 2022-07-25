Left Menu

Shanghai reports 15 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 3 symptomatic for July 24

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-07-2022 05:21 IST
Shanghai reports 15 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 3 symptomatic for July 24
Shanghai reported 15 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 24, down from 21 a day earlier, and three local symptomatic cases, the same as the day before, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19 related deaths for July 24, unchanged from a day earlier.

