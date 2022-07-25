Left Menu

Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely' resolved, his physician says

U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "have now almost completely resolved" since he tested positive last week, his physician said in a memo on Monday. "When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.

Over the weekend, the physician had said that Biden's cough and body aches had diminished and he was not facing any shortness of breath. On Monday, the doctor reiterated that Biden's lungs remained clear and that he was responding well to the treatment.

Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday. The White House has sought to underscore Biden's ability to work through his illness. On Thursday, it released a video of him reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

The president had no public events over the weekend, and travel plans for the early part of this week were canceled. Later on Monday, Biden will meet virtually with chief executive officers and labor leaders as part of his administration's latest push for legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

