Left Menu

U.S. weighs declaring monkeypox a health emergency -Washington Post

The Biden administration is weighing whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak in the country a public health emergency, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The news comes days after the World Health Organization issued a high-level alert, declaring the outbreak of the mild viral infection a global health emergency. So far, nearly 70 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with confirmed cases crossing 16,600.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 01:06 IST
U.S. weighs declaring monkeypox a health emergency -Washington Post
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is weighing whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak in the country a public health emergency, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The government is also planning to name a White House coordinator to oversee the country's response to the outbreak, according to the report.

The White house did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The news comes days after the World Health Organization issued a high-level alert, declaring the outbreak of the mild viral infection a global health emergency.

So far, nearly 70 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with confirmed cases crossing 16,600. Two cases of monkeypox, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, were identified in the United States among children for the first time last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022