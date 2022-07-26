Papulosquamous disorder patient sent to Govt Fever Hospital in Hyderabad to rule out monkeypox

Health officials in Telangana's Khammam district on Tuesday referred a 35-year-old man, who is suffering from papulosquamous disorder which is a diverse group of skin conditions, to the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad as authorities wanted to make sure that it is not a case of monkeypox, an official release said.

The 35-year-old man, a native of Uttar Pradesh, came to Khammam on July 20. Though he had no symptoms of fever, cough or rashes, he has papulosquamous crusted lesions over his palms, legs and scalp for the past two months, it said.

A local medical practitioner, who the patient consulted, referred the man to a private hospital in Khammam. From there, the UP native was sent to a government hospital which in turn referred him to the Fever Hospital, which is the state's nodal healthcare centre for monkeypox.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)