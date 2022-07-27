Pfizer starts mid-stage trial of Omicron-targeting vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:49 IST
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified bivalent COVID-19 vaccine which also targets an Omicron variant.
The company did not disclose which subvariant of Omicron the vaccine would be targetting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Omicron
- Pfizer Inc
- BioNTech SE
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Fear has taken the wheel': German investor morale nosedives in July
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper - official
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says
Hackers posing as Merkel target ECB's Lagarde - German source
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says