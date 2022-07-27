Left Menu

Pfizer starts mid-stage trial of Omicron-targeting vaccine

Updated: 27-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:49 IST
Representative Image

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified bivalent COVID-19 vaccine which also targets an Omicron variant.

The company did not disclose which subvariant of Omicron the vaccine would be targetting.

