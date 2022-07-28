China reports 626 new COVID cases for July 27 vs 703 day earlier

China reported 626 new coronavirus cases for July 27, of which 119 were symptomatic and 507 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 703 new cases a day earlier - 120 symptomatic and 583 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226. As of July 27, mainland China had confirmed 229,185 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases for the third straight day, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and 11 local asymptomatic cases, versus 14 the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one a day before. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new local infections, compared with four a day earlier, four of which were symptomatic.

One of the cases in Shenzhen was found outside quarantined areas.

