Left Menu

China reports 626 new COVID cases for July 27 vs 703 day earlier

China reported 626 new coronavirus cases for July 27, of which 119 were symptomatic and 507 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new local infections, compared with four a day earlier, four of which were symptomatic. One of the cases in Shenzhen was found outside quarantined areas.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-07-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 06:46 IST
China reports 626 new COVID cases for July 27 vs 703 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 626 new coronavirus cases for July 27, of which 119 were symptomatic and 507 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 703 new cases a day earlier - 120 symptomatic and 583 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226. As of July 27, mainland China had confirmed 229,185 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases for the third straight day, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and 11 local asymptomatic cases, versus 14 the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one a day before. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new local infections, compared with four a day earlier, four of which were symptomatic.

One of the cases in Shenzhen was found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
3
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022