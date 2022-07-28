FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 70 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases crossed 20,300 and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases: ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 44 cases as of July 25. * INDIA had reported four cases as of July 24.

* JAPAN detected its first case on July 25. * NEW ZEALAND reported its second case on July 12.

* SINGAPORE had confirmed 10 cases as of July 26. * SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. * THAILAND confirmed its first case on July 21.

EUROPE * ANDORRA had confirmed three cases as of July 27.

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 111 cases as of July 27. * BELGIUM had detected 393 cases by July 25.

* BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13. * BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22.

* CROATIA had reported 10 cases by July 25. * CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 16 cases as of July 22.

* DENMARK had confirmed 76 cases by July 28. * ESTONIA had confirmed four cases by July 18.

* FINLAND had confirmed 17 cases as of July 27. * FRANCE had confirmed 1,837 cases by July 26.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15. * GERMANY had reported 2,540 cases by July 28.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20. * GREECE had confirmed 29 cases by July 27.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 37 cases by July 27. * ICELAND had reported nine cases as of July 25.

* IRELAND had confirmed 85 cases as of July 27. * ITALY had detected 426 cases as of July 26.

* LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25. * LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 19 cases as of July 27.

* MALTA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 20. * The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 818 cases as of July 25.

* NORWAY had reported 51 cases by July 27. * POLAND had reported 53 cases by July 27.

* PORTUGAL had confirmed 588 cases as of July 21. * ROMANIA had confirmed 20 cases as of July 25.

* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. * SERBIA had reported 10 cases as of July 27.

* SLOVENIA had reported 33 cases as of July 27. * SLOVAKIA had confirmed two cases as of July 20.

* SPAIN had confirmed 3,738 cases by July 26. * SWEDEN had confirmed 81 cases by July 27.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 251 cases as of July 27. * The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,367 confirmed cases as of July 21, including 2,260 in England, 59 in Scotland, 18 in Northern Ireland and 30 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported 121 cases as of July 26.

* LEBANON had reported four cases as of July 21. * MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.

* SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24. * TURKEY reported first case on June 30.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed 20 cases as of July 26.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed its first case on June 24. * BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21. * BRAZIL had confirmed 978 cases as of July 27.

* CANADA had confirmed 745 infections as of July 27. * CHILE had reported 45 cases as of July 26.

* COLOMBIA had reported 12 cases as of July 26. * COSTA RICA confirmed its first case on July 21.

* the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its third case on July 21. * ECUADOR had confirmed three cases as of July 23.

* JAMAICA had confirmed two cases as of July 26. * MEXICO had confirmed 60 cases as of July 27.

* PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4. * PERU had confirmed 251 cases by July 27.

* PUERTO RICO had confirmed 13 cases as of July 22. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 4,639 cases by July 27.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

