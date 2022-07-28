U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says

The United States has the capacity to conduct 60,000-80,000 tests for monkeypox virus per week, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Thursday.

When the monkeypox outbreak began, the U.S. was able to conduct only 6,000 tests per week, Becerra told reporters during a telephone briefing.

