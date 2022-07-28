Left Menu

Telangana sees 836 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:29 IST
Telangana on Thursday recorded 836 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,17,367.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 443, followed by neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri (55) and Ranga Reddy (52).

A health department bulletin said 765 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,08,270.

The recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll remained 4,111.

The bulletin said 38,122 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,986.

