Shanghai reports 6 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for July 28

Shanghai | Updated: 29-07-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 05:27 IST
Shanghai reported six new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 28, down from 11 a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, down from three the day before, the city government said on Friday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for July 28, unchanged from a day earlier.

