Andhra Pradesh Acts to Rescue Telugu Citizens Amid Gulf Tensions

In light of increasing tensions in the Gulf region, Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister K Srinivas has declared immediate measures to assist in the safe repatriation of Telugu citizens.

The crisis stems from an indefinite war triggered by a US-Israel attack on Iran, impacting several neighboring Arab nations and consequently affecting millions of Indians working there.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside Minister Srinivas, is actively working to ensure the safe return of Telugu expatriates, providing temporary accommodation, monitoring the situation closely, and urging reliance on official information sources.