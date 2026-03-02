Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Acts to Rescue Telugu Citizens Amid Gulf Tensions

Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister K Srinivas announced urgent measures to repatriate Telugu citizens from the Gulf region amid rising tensions following a US-Israel attack on Iran. The government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is coordinating efforts and providing support through helplines and local Telugu communities.

Updated: 02-03-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In light of increasing tensions in the Gulf region, Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister K Srinivas has declared immediate measures to assist in the safe repatriation of Telugu citizens.

The crisis stems from an indefinite war triggered by a US-Israel attack on Iran, impacting several neighboring Arab nations and consequently affecting millions of Indians working there.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside Minister Srinivas, is actively working to ensure the safe return of Telugu expatriates, providing temporary accommodation, monitoring the situation closely, and urging reliance on official information sources.

